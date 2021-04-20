LeBlond golf team out to strong start, credits playing together for years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond boys' golf team has won four matches and two tournaments to start the season.

The Golden Eagles won the Class 1 2019 state championship and never got a chance to defend the title in 2020 because of Covid-19.

This year's team is looking to carry on the tradition of the program.

The team consists of senior Jeffrey Johnston, who is committed to Missouri Western; sophomore Sam Schoeberl, freshmen Davis Jungbluth, and twins Patrick and Timothy Johnston, who are the younger brothers of Jeffrey.