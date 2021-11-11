Clear
Bishop LeBlond motivated to make deep postseason run

In just 3 short years, Bishop LeBlond football is climbing the ranks of 8-man football and this year the Golden Eagles are sitting at 9-1 heading into the District Semifinals.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 7:32 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)

"Our kids are hungry," said Bishop LeBlond Head Coach, Chuck Davis. 



"Well none of us have played this deep into November, so we're really excited about that. Our plan is to keep going and tackle every opponent in our way," said Bishop LeBlond Senior, Reggie Love.

LeBlond's looked impressive throughout this season, but as we get deeper into the postseason, the team knows there is no off days.

"Just having heart and not giving up and just looking at your teammates figure out what you're doing wrong, talk to your coaches and just understanding that you can go out there and win the game," said Bishop LeBlond Junior, Landon Gardner.

Gardner is one of the top performers on this squad, helping lead the Golden Eagles to score more than 40 points per game in all but 3 games.

"Well we've all been playing with each other for so long now and we know each other really well, and we work great together obviously," said Gardner.

But coaches and players know that 8-man football is a different breed. 

"We see games where people are down late and comeback to win. 8-man is a little different than 11-man, you can score a lot in a hurry," said Davis. "We just tell them to take every possession, every play as a stand alone, do your job every play."

No matter if the team gets into a tight spot, the players message to each other? Just keep fighting on every down.

"Well the message that our team has is, they still want the fight, we have to bring it to them each and every down," said Love.

