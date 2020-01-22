Clear
LeBlond outlast's Falls City

Lady Golden Eagles hosted Falls City (NE) getting the win 51-45.

Jan 22, 2020
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond lady Golden Eagles hosted the Falls City Tigers Tuesday night getting the win 51-45. LeBlond will be back in action Thursday as they host Maryville.

A mixture of rain and snow has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday morning and will last all day. There will be periods of accumulating snow transitioning at times to a rain and snow mixture by the afternoon. Roads will be plenty hazardous and slick, but snow accumulations will likely remain in the 1 to 3 inch range area wide.
