LeBlond picks up home win Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles boys' basketball team picked up a double-digit win Thursday night against Excelsior Springs.
The Golden Eagles defeated the Tigers, 63-44.
LeBlond improves to 5-3 on the season.
The Golden Eagles have a few days off until next weekend's LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
