Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shop St. Joe grand prize winner comes forward Full Story

LeBlond picks up home win Thursday night

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles boys' basketball team picked up a double-digit win Thursday night against Excelsior Springs.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles boys' basketball team picked up a double-digit win Thursday night against Excelsior Springs.

The Golden Eagles defeated the Tigers, 63-44. 

LeBlond improves to 5-3 on the season. 

The Golden Eagles have a few days off until next weekend's LeBlond Holiday Tournament. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories