(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond hosting Pattonsburgh in week 1 of the regular season.

LeBlond jumped out quickly to an 8-0 lead after Landon Gardners ran a play action for a touchdown. Gardner next possession with a play action pass to Jake Korell for another Golden Eagles score.

Bishop LeBlond ends up winning this one, 70 to 20.

The Golden Eagles (1-0) will travel to North Andrew (0-1) next week.

And the Panthers (0-1) will host Schuyler County (0-1).