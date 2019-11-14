Clear

LeBlond senior will head to William Jewell for soccer next fall

Bishop LeBlond senior Juliann Smith will head to William Jewell next year to continue her soccer and academic career.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Bishop LeBlond senior Juliann Smith will head to William Jewell next year to continue her soccer and academic career.

Smith is a multi-sport athlete during her time as a Golden Eagle. 

Today will be the last day we see temperatures well below normal as warmer air moves in just in time for the weekend. For today, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight tonight, could see some patchy fog with temperatures dropping into the 20s.
