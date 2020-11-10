LeBlond soccer to host class 2 state semi-final

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The LeBlond soccer team beat Oak Grove Monday night 2-1 to advance to the state semi-final round of the playoffs.

The game against Oak Grove was tied at one all until the 29:30 mark in the first half, when Luke Metcalf scored on a penalty kick that would give the Golden Eagles a one-point advantage.

Metcalf’s kick would be the deciding factor of the game as LeBlond would hold off Oak Grove.

LeBlond was waiting to play the winner of the Orchard Farm-St. Mary's game, which would determine where the Golden Eagles would travel to play. With a win by Orchard Farm, LeBlond would play at home. If St. Mary’s defeated Orchard Farm, the Golden Eagles would travel to St. Louis. Orchard Farm would go on to beat St. Mary’s 2-1 Tuesday and will make the trip to St. Joseph.

The state semi-final match is set for Saturday.