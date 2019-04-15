Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LeBlond takes home MEC golf title

Golden Eagles win MEC conference golf tournament.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 9:45 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The LeBlond golf team took first in the MEC tournament at the St. Joseph Country Club Monday edging out St. Pius X. and Maryville coming in at second and third.

LeBlond's Hank Lierz shot a 72 on the day earning the top individualist medal.

The Golden Eagles overall team scores was 321.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. For Tuesday, we'll have a few clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events