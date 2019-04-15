LeBlond takes home MEC golf title

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The LeBlond golf team took first in the MEC tournament at the St. Joseph Country Club Monday edging out St. Pius X. and Maryville coming in at second and third.
LeBlond's Hank Lierz shot a 72 on the day earning the top individualist medal.
The Golden Eagles overall team scores was 321.
