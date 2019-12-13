LeBlond tops C1 #10 Stanberry, Golden Eagles beat Bulldogs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls' basketball team topped the 10-ranked team in Class 1, Stanberry, Friday night.
The Golden Eagles defeated Stanberry, 40-31.
Bishop LeBlond boys won 54-33 Friday night.
