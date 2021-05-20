LeBlond tops Dragons, captures 1st district in 10 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond girls' soccer team defeated Mid-Buchanan, 6-2, Thursday to capture the Class 1 District 8 championship.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Olivia Elliot and Libby Weddle, but the Dragons answered with their own goal from Emily Parrott in the first half.

With two minutes to go in the first half, Weddle scored her second goal of the game to make it 3-1 at the break.

LeBlond scored two quick goals in the second half. Elliott added her second goal and Reese Robertson scored her first to make it 5-1.

The Dragons added another goal from Parrot to cut it to 5-2 just 10 minutes into the second half.

The Golden Eagles tacked on another goal from Robertson to secure the win, 6-2, and won their first district title in 10 years.