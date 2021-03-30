LeBlond's Murphy makes school history, becomes first track & field para-athlete

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop LeBlond freshman Elliot Murphy loves sports. He loves watching baseball and basketball. Murphy has also played basketball for several as part of adaptive sports.

Murphy is the first para-athlete in LeBlond track and field history. He went out for the team because track is one of the few para-sports offered by the state.

"Para athletics are kind of overlooked, when it comes down to it, but they're getting more attention and it's really nice for people like me," Murphy said.

Murphy is competing in the shot put and 100-meter race with hopes of eventually adding the 200-meter.