Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Leblond's Dan Sommers wins Coach of the Year honor

Leblond boys soccer coach Dan Sommers wins this years St. Joseph Sports Inc. Coach of the Year.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 8:57 PM

St. JOSPEH — Leblond boys soccer coach Dan Sommers wins this years St. Joseph Sports Inc. Coach of the Year. 

In the nine years coaching the program, Sommers has compiled a 124-79-1 record. He led the Golden Eagles to three district titles (2012, 2016, 2017), two sectional titles (2012, 2017) and a Missouri Class 1 state championship (2017). He was also the 2017 class 1 Missouri State High School Private School Coach of the Year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Mostly sunny skies to start your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. On Friday temperatures warmed back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events