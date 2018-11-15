St. JOSPEH — Leblond boys soccer coach Dan Sommers wins this years St. Joseph Sports Inc. Coach of the Year.
In the nine years coaching the program, Sommers has compiled a 124-79-1 record. He led the Golden Eagles to three district titles (2012, 2016, 2017), two sectional titles (2012, 2017) and a Missouri Class 1 state championship (2017). He was also the 2017 class 1 Missouri State High School Private School Coach of the Year.
Related Content
- Leblond's Dan Sommers wins Coach of the Year honor
- LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik continues passion for coaching in 42nd year
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- Henderson wins Subway Volunteer Coach honor
- Pigskin Preview: Despite lack of numbers, LeBlond ready to go in 2018
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 3: Missouri Western travels to #20 Central Missouri, Benton hosts LeBlond on Homecoming
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 4: Missouri Western hosts Northeastern State, Lafayette takes on Bishop LeBlond in a city game
- Longtime Highland track coach retires
- Bearcat women grab first win on the year
- Northwest volleyball sweeps MIAA weekly honors
Scroll for more content...