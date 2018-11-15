Leblond's Dan Sommers wins Coach of the Year honor

St. JOSPEH — Leblond boys soccer coach Dan Sommers wins this years St. Joseph Sports Inc. Coach of the Year.

In the nine years coaching the program, Sommers has compiled a 124-79-1 record. He led the Golden Eagles to three district titles (2012, 2016, 2017), two sectional titles (2012, 2017) and a Missouri Class 1 state championship (2017). He was also the 2017 class 1 Missouri State High School Private School Coach of the Year.