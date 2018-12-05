Leblond's Sommers retires after nine years as coach

ST. JOSEPH — LeBlond boys soccer coach Dan Sommers announced his retirement Tuesday after nine seasons as head coach.

Sommers wraps up his time at LeBlond with a record of 124-81-1. Sommers led the program to three District Titles (2012, 2016, and 2017), a 4th place State finish (2012), and a MSHSAA Class 1 State Championship (2017).

“We are very appreciative for all that Coach Sommers did for our soccer program and Bishop LeBlond,” said Evans in a press release. “He was a tremendous leader who promoted hard work and discipline which allowed our teams to be successful both on the field and in the classroom. He took a good soccer program when he started and built it into a program that was well respected in Northwest Missouri and across the state. We are thankful for his commitment to Bishop LeBlond and our student athletes.”

Sommers was awarded the 2017 Class 1 MSHSAA private school Coach of the Year. He also was awarded the 2018 St. Joseph Sports, Inc. Coach of the Year last month for his accomplishments in the 2017 season.

Bishop LeBlond will begin a search for a new soccer coach effective immediately.