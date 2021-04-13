Clear
Liberty North tops Central baseball in day one of Northland tournament

The Central baseball team hosted Liberty North Monday at Phil Welch Stadium in the Northland tournament losing 11-5.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:31 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 10:55 AM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central baseball team hosted Liberty North Monday at Phil Welch Stadium in the Northland tournament losing 11-5.

Central will play Tuesday against Park Hill at Phil Welch.

Below average temperatures are set to continue today with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon and linger through the evening hours. Tonight lows will drop into the mid to lower 30s. A few areas of frost could develop overnight into early tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be another mild and sunny day with high remaining below average. Conditions look to stay dry through Thursday before rain chances return Friday. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning before the rain moves out of our area. The rest of the weekend into next week looks to stay dry and mild.
