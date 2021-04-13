Liberty North tops Central baseball in day one of Northland tournament

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central baseball team hosted Liberty North Monday at Phil Welch Stadium in the Northland tournament losing 11-5.
Central will play Tuesday against Park Hill at Phil Welch.
