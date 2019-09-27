Liberty North tops Central in Thursday night football

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Liberty North Eagles topped Central 42-7 Thursday night.
The Indians fall to 0-5 on the season.
Central will travel to Lee's Summit next Friday night.
