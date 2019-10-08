Clear

Liberty shuts out Central soccer 3-0

Central soccer loses to Liberty 3-0, dropping their fourth game in a row.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian soccer team hosted the Liberty Blue Jays Monday night losing 3-0. Central has now lost four in a row and will play Oak Park on the road Thursday. 

