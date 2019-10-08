Liberty shuts out Central soccer 3-0

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian soccer team hosted the Liberty Blue Jays Monday night losing 3-0. Central has now lost four in a row and will play Oak Park on the road Thursday.
