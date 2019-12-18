Lions run past Wildkats

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian boys basketball team hosted the King City Wildkats Tuesday night winning in dominate fashion 67-11. The Lions now advance to (5-2) and for their next game will play Worth County Friday.
