Lions run past Wildkats

St. Joseph Christian handles King City 67-11 in their home win Tuesday to advance to (5-2) on the year.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:54 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian boys basketball team hosted the King City Wildkats Tuesday night winning in dominate fashion 67-11. The Lions now advance to (5-2) and for their next game will play Worth County Friday.

Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
