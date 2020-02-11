Clear

Lions split doubleheader with North Platte Monday

The St. Joseph Christian Lions split a doubleheader with North Platte Monday night.

The Lions' boys defeated the Panthers, 66-42. 

The North Platte girls' team defeated the Lions, 39-24. 

