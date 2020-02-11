(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian Lions split a doubleheader with North Platte Monday night.
The Lions' boys defeated the Panthers, 66-42.
The North Platte girls' team defeated the Lions, 39-24.
Related Content
- Lions split doubleheader with North Platte Monday
- Stanberry takes conference doubleheader versus Lions
- WATCH: Highlights from North Platte Invitational
- Mound City Panthers headline North Platte Invitational
- Mound City wins North Platte Invitational Championship
- East Buchanan defeats North Platte in district showdown
- Tigers top North Andrew in GRC-KCI doubleheader crossover
- Lions volleyball stays undefeated
- Lions run past Wildkats
- West Platte Athlete Competes In Junior Olympics
Scroll for more content...