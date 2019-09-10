ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian volleyball team hosted North Nodaway Monday night getting the win 2-0. The Lions stay undefeated on the season and will play South Harrison on Thursday.
Related Content
- Lions volleyball stays undefeated
- Stanberry stays undefeated
- Mustangs stay undefeated
- Trenton girls stay undefeated going into semi's
- Highland CC men's basketball stays undefeated at 16-0
- Chiefs stay undefeated, and force five turnovers in win against Jaguars
- Lady Griffons take down undefeated Blue Tigers
- HIGHLIGHTS: Undefeated teams fall in Mound City
- Royals undefeated to start Spring Training at 2-0
- Spoofhounds volleyball top Cardinals
Scroll for more content...