Local hockey players practice with the Pros

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:25 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It's not often that a young hockey player gets an opportunity to learn from professionals, but that's what the St. Joseph Griffons did Monday night.

The Kansas City Mavericks visited Bode Ice Arena Monday night and practiced for a few hours with some of the young players. 

We are waking up to a few clouds this Wednesday morning but expect a lot of sunshine for your Wednesday. South winds will pick up in the afternoon, allowing us to go up into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
