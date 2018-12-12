(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It's not often that a young hockey player gets an opportunity to learn from professionals, but that's what the St. Joseph Griffons did Monday night.
The Kansas City Mavericks visited Bode Ice Arena Monday night and practiced for a few hours with some of the young players.
Related Content
- Local hockey players practice with the Pros
- Chiefs re-sign veteran Safety and practice squad players
- WATCH LIVE: Chiefs players and coaches talk to media after camp practice
- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher motivates local ball player
- Chiefs' Sorensen returns to practice Wednesday
- Chiefs' Berry returns to practice Wednesday
- Chiefs RB West leaves Saturday practice, rookie Watts returns
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking after Monday's practice
- Large crowds turn out for Chiefs open practice
- Chiefs DT Nnadi leaves Wednesday's practice early, Ragland still out
Scroll for more content...