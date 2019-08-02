Clear
Local professional wrestler, fans reflect on the life of Hall of Famer Harley Race

Harley Race was known as one of the toughest guys in professional wrestling for much of his career.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 8:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Harley Race was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling during the 1960s and 1970s. 

"There's never going to be another Harley Race," Kraig Keesaman said. 

The eight-time NWA World Champion died Thursday and the professional wrestling world continues to honor the Hall of Famer. 

Race was born in Nodaway County in northwest Missouri and wrestled his first match in St. Joseph at KQTV.

Race is in multiple Wrestling Hall of Fames including World Wrestling Entertainment. 

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into next week. High temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s. We only have a very slight chance of rain right now for Tuesday but not looking to be much.
