Local professional wrestler, fans reflect on the life of Hall of Famer Harley Race

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Harley Race was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling during the 1960s and 1970s.

"There's never going to be another Harley Race," Kraig Keesaman said.

The eight-time NWA World Champion died Thursday and the professional wrestling world continues to honor the Hall of Famer.

Race was born in Nodaway County in northwest Missouri and wrestled his first match in St. Joseph at KQTV.

Race is in multiple Wrestling Hall of Fames including World Wrestling Entertainment.