COVID-19 impacts local tennis facility

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Local training facility owner and tennis instructor Eric Thacker has been owner of his own facility since 2017 and see's 125 to 130 tennis athletes a week train at his establishment and the world wide pandemic has put a stop to his services.

During this tough time for everyone having to navigate COVID-19, Thacker has had to close his doors, abiding to the stay at home order, along with wanting to promote safety for his athletes.

“I think the biggest challenge of all of this, is that you're not prepared for it. There are certain things that you do prepare for, and one of the things you don't prepare for is a respiratory illness to shut you down," Eric Thacker said.

It is uncertain when Thacker will reopen his doors for his clients to come back to train, but when the all clear is given, he is ready to get back to work. "Keeping in mind what we're working towards, what the future holds for them whether it's the high school tennis season, or tournaments, or the USTA and we'll just continue to work towards those goals."