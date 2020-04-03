Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson orders statewide stay-at-home order Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

COVID-19 impacts local tennis facility

Coronavirus impacts local tennis facility owner and tennis instructor Eric Thacker.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Local training facility owner and tennis instructor Eric Thacker has been owner of his own facility since 2017 and see's 125 to 130 tennis athletes a week train at his establishment and the world wide pandemic has put a stop to his services.

During this tough time for everyone having to navigate COVID-19, Thacker has had to close his doors, abiding to the stay at home order, along with wanting to promote safety for his athletes.

“I think the biggest challenge of all of this, is that you're not prepared for it. There are certain things that you do prepare for, and one of the things you don't prepare for is a respiratory illness to shut you down," Eric Thacker said.

It is uncertain when Thacker will reopen his doors for his clients to come back to train, but when the all clear is given, he is ready to get back to work. "Keeping in mind what we're working towards, what the future holds for them whether it's the high school tennis season, or tournaments, or the USTA and we'll just continue to work towards those goals."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Temperatures will start to warm back up on Saturday with highs reaching back into the 50's. Another big warm up is headed our way as we go into Sunday and the first part of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories