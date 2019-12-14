Clear

Lock returns home to Kansas City when Broncos visit Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City native and Denver quarterback Drew Lock returns home Sunday when the Chiefs host the Broncos.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 12:32 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(DENVER, Col.)— Kansas City native and Denver quarterback Drew Lock returns home Sunday when the Chiefs host the Broncos.

Lock played high school football at Lee's Summit High School. 

He went on to play quarterback at Mizzou before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is set for 12 p.m. Sunday. 

