(DENVER, Col.)— Kansas City native and Denver quarterback Drew Lock returns home Sunday when the Chiefs host the Broncos.
Lock played high school football at Lee's Summit High School.
He went on to play quarterback at Mizzou before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is set for 12 p.m. Sunday.
Related Content
- Lock returns home to Kansas City when Broncos visit Arrowhead Stadium
- Chiefs prepare for Broncos
- Fall Classic between Northwest and Pitt. State returns to Arrowhead
- Chiefs get season sweep of rival Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Military Appreciation Day
- Kansas City to host 2023 NFL Draft
- Kansas City Chiefs start mandatory minicamp
- Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Training Camp schedule
- Mahomes leads Chiefs 4th quarter comeback, tops Broncos
- Patrick Mahomes: "I’m glad we get to play at Arrowhead."
Scroll for more content...