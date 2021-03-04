Longtime Chiefs FB Sherman retires

Clear
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 10:40 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs fullback and fan favorite of the team Anthony Sherman posted a short video message on his twitter page Thursday announcing his retirement.

Sherman played in the league for 10 years and spent eight with the chiefs. Sherman was an all pro in 2014 at the fullback position and then selected to the pro bowl in 2018. Sherman also won the super bowl in the 2019-2020 season with the chiefs.

Sherman was traded to the Chiefs in 2013 by the Arizona Cardinals and played a major role on special teams throughout his career.

