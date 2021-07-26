Looney leaving Missouri Western to take over as North Alabama’s director of athletics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western vice-president of intercollegiate athletics Josh Looney is heading to North Alabama to become the Lions' next Director of Athletics.

Looney was hired at Missouri Western in the summer of 2017. During his tenure at Missouri Western, Looney has helped extend the contract with the Chiefs for training camp. He helped lead the charge in bringing in women's lacrosse and made several head coaching hires.

He pinned a letter to Griffons' fans Monday morning:

Griffs,

Our family is so grateful to have been part of this athletic department, campus, and community over the past four years. Our daughters have had the incredible opportunity to grow up around Griffon student-athletes, which has been among the best experiences a parent can wish for, and they go to bed most nights with stories about Max Griffon that finish with 'No Boo-Cats.'

When we joined the University in 2017, I was familiar with MWSU from my time as a rival linebacker who went winless in his college career at The Spratt and as a Kansas City Chiefs staffer during the first three Training Camps held on campus. In addition, my wife's grandfather was a proud resident of St. Joseph for more than 30 years. Despite our familiarity with St. Joe and the Griffs, we could not predict the amazing relationships that would form in this awesome community.

Upon arrival we felt we needed to re-ignite Griffon Nation with big personalities, an intense focus on community engagement and find a way to positively leverage the chip our athletic department had on its shoulder. "The Bell" was introduced (which has taken a life of its own on campus and throughout the MIAA) while Griffon athletes and coaches were encouraged to be themselves. We leveraged the best social and digital team in college sports to tell these stories, and were often loud and unapologetic for the pride we had in each other and this University.

Griffon coaches and student-athletes have accomplished much during the past four years, spanning many different areas. We've added and renovated some of the best facilities in country, grown sport offerings in our athletic department and seen 11 different sports reach the NCAA post-season. Attendance, annual fundraising and season ticket records have been broken alongside the resurgence of our football and basketball programs.

There have been many "firsts" to celebrate throughout the athletic department. Golf, tennis, soccer, cross country/track and field, softball and volleyball produced some of the best seasons in the history of their respective programs. Coach Trotter and Coach Verduzco reached major career milestones for wins and we become the first public University in Missouri to launch women's lacrosse…and they were immediately competitive while embracing the department's culture in their inaugural season.

In the classroom, Griffon student-athletes have a ridiculous streak of seven consecutive semesters with record-setting academic performances, dating from spring 2018 to present. The cumulative athletic department GPA has increased from 3.054 (in 2017-18) to 3.222 (in 2020-21).

In the community, Griffons continue to make a difference in St. Joseph. The athletic department was named the United Way of St. Joseph's Partner of the Year in 2019, and has been honored with back-to-back-to-back NCAA/MIAA awards for community engagement. More than 4,000 hours of community engagement are being logged by the athletic department each academic year.

We could go on and on about the successes produced in the classroom, in competition and in the community, but that doesn't begin to tell the story about Griffon Athletics. Any success is the result of "Griffs Supporting Griffs." It's what makes this place special.

Our Family will continue to cheer and support all of the successes that are ahead for MWSU...because the best has yet to come. To all of the amazing athletes, coaches, staff, faculty, alumni, fans, donors and friends – we just want to say, "Thank You, Griffs."

Griff Up and Ring The Bell!

Josh, Jenna, Parker and Perry Looney