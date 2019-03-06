MIAA Announces 2018-19 Men's Basketball All-MIAA Teams, Postseason Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Courtesy of MIAA) - The MIAA announced its All-MIAA Teams and Postseason Awards for the 2018-19 Men’s Basketball season.
Northwest Missouri swept the Postseason Awards after it completed the first ever 19-0 conference record and first undefeated conference season since 1966-67. The Bearcats are also the first team since Missouri Southern in 2011 to have the Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Joey Witthus was selected as the MIAA Player of the Year. Witthus led the conference in made three-point field goals with 90 and three-point field goals per game at 3.2. He also ranked top-ten in scoring, free-throw percentage and minutes played.
Ryan Hawkins was the association’s Defensive Player of the Year. He helped the Bearcats to allow an MIAA best 61.8 points per game and sit atop of the conference for steals and turnover margin. Individually, Hawkins led the league with 67 steals, 2.3 steals per game and 211 defensive rebounds.
Trevor Hudgins was the Conference’s Freshman of the Year. He was second for assists per game with 5.4 and ranked top-five in the MIAA for field goal percentage and Assist/Turnover Ratio. Hudgins was also top-ten in scoring and free-throw percentage for the season.
McCollum led Northwest to its sixth consecutive MIAA Regular Season title. NW ranked first in scoring defense, field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage, steals, turnover margin and Assist/Turnover Ratio. They ranked second in scoring and field goal percentage defense. For McCollum, its his fourth straight MIAA Coach of the Year award and fifth in his career.
2018-19 MIAA Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards
Player of the Year - Joey Witthus - Northwest Missouri, Senior
Defensive Player of the Year - Ryan Hawkins, - Northwest Missouri, Sophomore
Freshman of the Year - Trevor Hudgins - Northwest Missouri
Coach of the Year - Ben McCollum - Northwest Missouri
2019 Men’s Basketball All-MIAA Teams
First-Team
Brady Werth - Fort Hays State, Senior
Cam Martin - Missouri Southern, Sophomore
Trevor Hudgins - Northwest Missouri - Freshman
Joey Witthus - Northwest Missouri - Senior
Javion Blake - Washburn - Senior
Second-Team
Adarius Avery - Central Oklahoma, Senior
Terrance Smith - Lincoln, Senior
Brad Newman - Lindenwood, Senior
Lavon Hightower - Missouri Western, Senior
Ryan Hawkins - Northwest Missouri, Sophomore
Third-Team
Elyjah Clark - Missouri Southern, Junior
Calen Smith - Northeastern State, Junior
Donovan Franklin - Pittsburg State, Senior
Grant Lozoya - Pittsburg State, Senior
Karim Mouliom - Southwest Baptist, Senior
All-Defensive Team
Diego Bernard - Northwest Missouri, Freshman
Ryan Hawkins - Northwest Missouri, Sophomore
Jonell Burton - Lincoln, Junior
Karim Mouliom - Southwest Baptist, Senior
David Salach - Washburn, Senior
Honorable Mentions
Central Missouri: Daniel Farris - Sophomore, Jafar Kinsey - Senior, Jacob Lowrance - Senior
Emporia State: Kooper Glick - Senior, Julius Jackson - Senior
Fort Hays State: Marcus Cooper - Senior, Kyler Kinnamon - Senior
Lincoln: Jonell Burton - Junior, Amariontez Ivory - Senior, Grant Olsson - Senior
Lindenwood: Chandler Diekvoss - Senior, TJ Crockett - Sophomore
Missouri Southern: Kinzer Lambert - Junior, Braelon Walker - Junior
Missouri Western: Tyrell Carroll - Freshman, Bryan Hudson - Senior
Nebraska Kearney: AJ Jackson - Junior, Kanon Koster - Freshman
Northeastern State: Josh Ihek - Junior
Northwest Missouri: Diego Bernard - Freshman, Ryan Welty - Junior
Washburn: Tyler Geiman - Sophomore, David Salach - Senior
Includes Honorable Mentions For All-Defensive Teams
Related Content
- MIAA Announces 2018-19 Men's Basketball All-MIAA Teams, Postseason Awards
- MIAA Announces Women's Basketball All-MIAA Teams, Postseason Awards
- Northwest men look to stay hot in MIAA play
- Griffons' Hightower named MIAA Basketball Player of the Week
- Northwest's Witthus named MIAA basketball athlete of the week
- Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener
- Northwest volleyball sweeps MIAA weekly honors
- Caldwell lifts Northwest to 29th MIAA title
- Griffons picked 5th in MIAA Coaches Poll
- MIAA Football Task Force discusses future scheduling