MIAA Announces Women's Basketball All-MIAA Teams, Postseason Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA announced its 2018-19 All-MIAA Women’s Basketball Teams and Postseason awards.

Fort Hays State had the 2018-19 Player of the Year, Tatyana Legette, and 2018-19 Coach of the Year, Tony Hobson. The Defensive Player of the Year was Emporia State’s Jessica Wayne and Pittsburg State’s Kaylee DaMitz was the association's Freshman of the Year. Emporia State and Fort Hays State led the conference with five All-MIAA selections.

Legette led the MIAA’s Regular Season Champions and top offensive team in scoring with 13.6 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. She ranked first in the association with 81 offensive rebounds and was second for rebounds per game. Legette also ranked in the conference’s top-ten for assists and blocked shots.

Hobson guided Fort Hays State to the 2018-19 MIAA Regular Season Championship and its best record, 27-1 since he became the head coach in 2008. The Tigers ranked top offensively and defensively in the association by scoring 77.7 points per game and allowing just 55.1 points per game. This is Hobson’s third MIAA Coach of the Year honor since 2015.

Wayne helped Emporia State rank top-five in the MIAA for scoring defense, defensive field goal percentage and three-point field goal defense. Individually, she led the association with 105 steals and 3.6 steals per game. Wayne was also credited with 21 blocked shots on the season.

DaMitz directed Pittsburg State to its sixth consecutive season of at least 20 wins. Her 131 assists and 4.7 assists per game ranked first in the MIAA. DaMitz also led the conference with a 2.1 turnover/assists ratio.

2018-19 MIAA Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards

Player of the Year - Tatyana Legette - Fort Hays State, Senior

Defensive Player of the Year - Jessica Wayne - Emporia State, Junior

Freshman of the Year - Kaylee DaMitz - Pittsburg State

Coach of the Year - Tony Hobson - Fort Hays State

2019 Women’s Basketball All-MIAA Teams

First-Team

Paige Redmond - Central Missouri, Senior

Morgan Fleming - Central Missouri, Junior

Tyra Jones - Emporia State, Senior

Tatyana Legette - Fort Hays State, Senior

Kallie Bildner - Lindenwood, Junior

Katrina Roenfeldt - Missouri Western, Junior

Reflects Tie In Voting

Second-Team

Jessica Wayne - Emporia State, Junior

Kacey Kennett - Fort Hays State, Junior

Chelsey Henry - Missouri Southern, Senior

Shelby Lopez - Pittsburg State, Senior

Reagan Phelan - Washburn, Junior

Third-Team

Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri, Junior

Micayla Haynes - Central Oklahoma, Junior

Lanie Page - Fort Hays State, Junior

Maya Williams - Pittsburg State, Sophomore

Caylee Richardson - Southwest Baptist, Senior

All-Defensive Team

Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri, Junior

Madison Lee - Central Oklahoma, Senior

Jessica Wayne - Emporia State, Junior

Melia Richardson - Missouri Western, Senior

Joi Bertrand - Northeastern State, Senior

Honorable Mentions

Central Missouri: Sydney Crockett - Senior

Central Oklahoma: Ireon Smith - Junior

Emporia State: Addie Lackey - Senior, Emily Miller - Senior, Tiana Moala - Senior

Fort Hays State: Carly Heim - Senior, Belle Barbieri - Junior

Lincoln: Zhanesha Dickerson - Senior

Lindenwood: Lexie Moe - Senior, Charisse Williams - Senior

Missouri Southern: Chasidee Owens - Junior

Missouri Western: Brittany Atkins - Senior, Melia Richardson - Senior

Nebraska Kearney: Brooke Carlson - Freshman, Maegan Holt - Freshman, Kelsey Sanger - Sophomore

Northeastern State: Cailyn Long - Senior, Cenia Hayes - Sophomore

Pittsburg State: Athena Alvarado - Junior, Kaylee DaMitz - Freshman

Southwest Baptist: Laura Vierkant - Junior

Washburn: Hunter Bentley - Sophomore, Taylor Blue - Senior, Alexis McAfee - Junior

Includes Honorable Mentions For All-Defensive Teams