MIAA Announces Women's Basketball All-MIAA Teams, Postseason Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA announced its 2018-19 All-MIAA Women’s Basketball Teams and Postseason awards.
Fort Hays State had the 2018-19 Player of the Year, Tatyana Legette, and 2018-19 Coach of the Year, Tony Hobson. The Defensive Player of the Year was Emporia State’s Jessica Wayne and Pittsburg State’s Kaylee DaMitz was the association's Freshman of the Year. Emporia State and Fort Hays State led the conference with five All-MIAA selections.
Legette led the MIAA’s Regular Season Champions and top offensive team in scoring with 13.6 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. She ranked first in the association with 81 offensive rebounds and was second for rebounds per game. Legette also ranked in the conference’s top-ten for assists and blocked shots.
Hobson guided Fort Hays State to the 2018-19 MIAA Regular Season Championship and its best record, 27-1 since he became the head coach in 2008. The Tigers ranked top offensively and defensively in the association by scoring 77.7 points per game and allowing just 55.1 points per game. This is Hobson’s third MIAA Coach of the Year honor since 2015.
Wayne helped Emporia State rank top-five in the MIAA for scoring defense, defensive field goal percentage and three-point field goal defense. Individually, she led the association with 105 steals and 3.6 steals per game. Wayne was also credited with 21 blocked shots on the season.
DaMitz directed Pittsburg State to its sixth consecutive season of at least 20 wins. Her 131 assists and 4.7 assists per game ranked first in the MIAA. DaMitz also led the conference with a 2.1 turnover/assists ratio.
2018-19 MIAA Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards
Player of the Year - Tatyana Legette - Fort Hays State, Senior
Defensive Player of the Year - Jessica Wayne - Emporia State, Junior
Freshman of the Year - Kaylee DaMitz - Pittsburg State
Coach of the Year - Tony Hobson - Fort Hays State
2019 Women’s Basketball All-MIAA Teams
First-Team
Paige Redmond - Central Missouri, Senior
Morgan Fleming - Central Missouri, Junior
Tyra Jones - Emporia State, Senior
Tatyana Legette - Fort Hays State, Senior
Kallie Bildner - Lindenwood, Junior
Katrina Roenfeldt - Missouri Western, Junior
Reflects Tie In Voting
Second-Team
Jessica Wayne - Emporia State, Junior
Kacey Kennett - Fort Hays State, Junior
Chelsey Henry - Missouri Southern, Senior
Shelby Lopez - Pittsburg State, Senior
Reagan Phelan - Washburn, Junior
Third-Team
Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri, Junior
Micayla Haynes - Central Oklahoma, Junior
Lanie Page - Fort Hays State, Junior
Maya Williams - Pittsburg State, Sophomore
Caylee Richardson - Southwest Baptist, Senior
All-Defensive Team
Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri, Junior
Madison Lee - Central Oklahoma, Senior
Jessica Wayne - Emporia State, Junior
Melia Richardson - Missouri Western, Senior
Joi Bertrand - Northeastern State, Senior
Honorable Mentions
Central Missouri: Sydney Crockett - Senior
Central Oklahoma: Ireon Smith - Junior
Emporia State: Addie Lackey - Senior, Emily Miller - Senior, Tiana Moala - Senior
Fort Hays State: Carly Heim - Senior, Belle Barbieri - Junior
Lincoln: Zhanesha Dickerson - Senior
Lindenwood: Lexie Moe - Senior, Charisse Williams - Senior
Missouri Southern: Chasidee Owens - Junior
Missouri Western: Brittany Atkins - Senior, Melia Richardson - Senior
Nebraska Kearney: Brooke Carlson - Freshman, Maegan Holt - Freshman, Kelsey Sanger - Sophomore
Northeastern State: Cailyn Long - Senior, Cenia Hayes - Sophomore
Pittsburg State: Athena Alvarado - Junior, Kaylee DaMitz - Freshman
Southwest Baptist: Laura Vierkant - Junior
Washburn: Hunter Bentley - Sophomore, Taylor Blue - Senior, Alexis McAfee - Junior
Includes Honorable Mentions For All-Defensive Teams
