MIAA Football Media Day date and location announced

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) - The MIAA announced the date and location for the 2019 MIAA Football Media Day. For the second consecutive year, Seigfreid Bingham law firm will be the presenting sponsor of the event.

This year’s media day will be on Wednesday, July 31 at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with opening remarks from MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

Like past years, the MIAA Network will carry the event free-to-view. All press conferences with coaches and student-athletes will air on the network. Student-athlete will also partake in interviews with the MIAA Network’s Bethany Bowman on Twitter Live.

The Kauffman Foundation Conference Center is a nationally recognized convening site located adjacent to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation offices in Kansas City, Missouri.

This facility welcomes 65,000 thought leaders per year and helps cultivate relationships by playing the role of convener, bringing together local, national, and world leaders to share innovative thinking and engage in dialog related to entrepreneurship and education.

Numerous MIAA Administrator meetings and events like the Women in Sports Forum and SAAC Summit have been hosted at the Kauffman Conference Center. To learn more about the event space, click here.

More details about the 2019 MIAA Football Media Day presented by Seigfreid Bingham, including the schedule and names of student-athletes representing each school, will be announced at a later date in July.