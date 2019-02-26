MIAA Football Task Force discusses future scheduling

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The MIAA Football Task Force met on Monday, February 25 at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The task force is comprised of presidents, athletic directors and football coaches from various member institutions.

“The task force continues to look at the MIAA football schedule and ask if the schedule is laid out in the best interest for the association,” said President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State, the chairperson for Football Task Force. “We had a lot of great ideas around the table about what each institution needs and what is best for the MIAA for post-season opportunities.”

Background information of what other NCAA Division II conferences and FCS conferences are doing with their schedules and NCAA Postseason guidelines were shared with the task force. Various scheduling models and Division II scheduling alliances for possible non-conference match-ups were also discussed. The information will be used as the association explores the future for MIAA football schedules.

“Football is a big deal for the MIAA and it is truly impressive that we are able to get presidents, athletic directors and coaches around the same table to discuss these important issues” stated MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “We are committed to doing everything we can to continue to strengthen and improve MIAA football for our student-athletes, coaches and fans!”