MIAA MBB Preseason poll: NWMSU No. 1, MWSU No. 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA announced its preseason coaches poll for the 2020-2021 men’s basketball season during the 2020 MIAA Basketball Virtual Media Day Presented By Seigfreid Bingham.

Northwest Missouri, the defending MIAA regular-season and tournament champion, was picked first in the preseason coaches poll with 169 points and 13 first-place votes. The Bearcats have won seven consecutive MIAA regular-season titles, the longest streak in Association History. Missouri Southern was tabbed second by the coaches with 147 points and the remaining first-place vote. In third-place was Washburn with 140 points followed by Rogers State with 123 points. RSU held the spot by a single point over Missouri Western as the Griffons rounded out the top five with 122 points.

Central Oklahoma was slotted sixth as Fort Hays State and Pittsburg State tied for the seventh position. Lincoln was voted ninth and Nebraska Kearney concluded the top ten. Central Missouri was slated 11th with Emporia State tabbed in 12th as Northeastern State trailed in 13th. The 2020-2021 preseason coaches poll was rounded out by Newman.

The MIAA tips off the regular-season on Thursday, November 19. Not only is the Association the first to get its season underway in NCAA Division II but one of the first to start in any of the three NCAA Divisions. To see the complete schedule of MIAA Basketball games, click here.

2020-2021 MIAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points

2. Missouri Southern (1) - 147 points

3. Washburn - 140 points

4. Rogers State - 123 points

5. Missouri Western - 122 points

6. Central Oklahoma - 106 points

T7. Fort Hays State - 75 points

T7. Pittsburg State - 75 points

9. Lincoln - 67 points

10. Nebraska Kearney - 64 points

11. Central Missouri - 60 points

12. Emporia State - 56 points

13. Northeastern State - 55 points

14. Newman - 17 points

*Coaches Cannot Vote For Their Own Team