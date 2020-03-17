Clear
MIAA cancels all spring 2020 competition, championships

The MIAA CEO Council voted unanimously to cancel the remaining spring 2020 conference regular-season competition schedule and the 2020 MIAA conference championships due to concerns regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The previous decision by the CEO Council to indefinitely suspend all countable athletically related activities (for all MIAA sports, regardless of season) remains in effect.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:26 PM

The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association's top priority. The MIAA is taking these unprecedented actions to help our campuses and communities continue to address this public health crisis.

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
