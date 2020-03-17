MIAA cancels all spring 2020 competition, championships

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The MIAA CEO Council voted unanimously to cancel the remaining spring 2020 conference regular-season competition schedule and the 2020 MIAA conference championships due to concerns regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The previous decision by the CEO Council to indefinitely suspend all countable athletically related activities (for all MIAA sports, regardless of season) remains in effect.

The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association's top priority. The MIAA is taking these unprecedented actions to help our campuses and communities continue to address this public health crisis.