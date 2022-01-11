Clear
MIAA conference impacted by COVID

The MIAA is already in double digits for basketball games postponed this season due to COVID-19 protocols.

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 12:09 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

Commissioner Mike Racy says the league along with all the athletic directors are hopeful that all games will get played this season.

Racy said he understands that no matter the current record of each program, the players deserve to play.

Right now the league is just needing to find time for those games to be played.

“Student athletes want to play. They, you know, they're there on our campuses to get an education and to compete and play in these games. So our administrators will do everything they can and our conference office will support that in trying to get all of these games fit in wherever we can find room in the schedule,” Racy said.

