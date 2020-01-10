MIAA schools to vote on football scheduling later this month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The MIAA football schedule has consisted of an 11-game schedule, all of which are conference games, but the league will vote later this month on whether or not to open it up to non-conference games.

Missouri Western Director of Athletics Josh Looney is strongly pushing for a non-conference schedule.

"It's the single biggest football issue the MIAA must address," Looney said.

Looney is a big advocator for the change, but not all schools in the MIAA believe that a change is needed.

"I think the struggle for the conference has been the why," Northwest athletic director Andy Peterson said. "Why do we do this? Is it to get three teams into the playoffs or is it financial-based for those lower-tier teams to go out and get a guarantee game and that's why there are so many pros and cons to it."

Peterson can see the positives and negatives to a change in the scheduling. He's also not necessarily a hard no against it.

"If you made me choose, I'd say leave it closed, but I'm not set in my ways either," Peterson said. "If the right plan is laid out, then I could probably get on board with it."

For Northwest head coach Rich Wright, he's been around the league for more than 15 years and he's seen the open and closed scheduling.

"No, I don't see a problem with it," Wright said. "A lot of people have talked about opening the schedule up and there are some positives, but there are some negatives to it, too. The thing I want to see is a clear and direct path of how this is going to benefit our league and how it helps grow our league and move forward."

That's the hangup for some about choosing to go to a non-conference schedule. People across the league can see the benefits of a change, but also want to make sure there's a reason to do it.

For Looney, it's about getting the MIAA the best possible playoff scenario. In 2019 playoffs, two conference teams made the Division II playoffs— Northwest and Central Missouri.

"We were staring down the barrel of being a one-bid league this year," Looney said.

When it comes to deciding the playoffs, the MIAA does not currently have any data to compare against other conferences because the conference doesn't play any non-conference games, which is Looney's point.

Griffons head coach Matt Williamson said that his team was motivated by missing the playoffs. Missouri Western finished 8-3 and made it to a bowl game.

"If you're going to play for a national championship, you need all the best teams playing in the playoffs and in my opinion that's one of the things that needs to be looked at," Williamson said.

The MIAA will vote on opening up the football schedule at the NCAA Convention on Jan. 24. If approved, non-conference scheduling will begin in 2021.

Here is Looney's proposal:

Divide the MIAA into two six-team divisions for scheduling purposes

Weeks 1-2: Non-conference opponents (2 games)

Weeks 3-6: MIAA Divisional Games (5 games)

Weeks 7-10: MIAA Cross-Division Games (3 games, pre-determined)

Week 11: Flex Week Week 11 opponents determined after Week 10 games. Pair the highest-ranked teams from each division who have not yet played each other. Home teams in Week 11 predetermined before season based on division.



