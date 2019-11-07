MINK League adds two organizations during winter meetings

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The MINK League will add two new teams for the 2020 season— the Des Moines Prospects and the Chanute Baseball Club.

"Chanute has so much history with Mickey Mantle making his first professional appearance there and of course with Des Moines being such a large community and so much going on there, they're getting ready to build a brand new stadium," said Ky Turner, League president, and Mustangs general manager.

With the addition of those two teams and the departure of the Ozark Generals, the league will play with nine teams in 2020.

Turner said the league isn't always looking to expand, but sometimes the right opportunity arises.

"When we have good organizations approach us and want to be a part of the MINK League, then it's always something we look at," Turner said.

Turner said it's possible the league will expand again in 2021, but no one is focused on 2012, instead, it's all about getting ready for the 2020 season.

"I'll tell you, colleges and players nationwide are taking notice of the MINK League and the communities inside of it," Turner said.