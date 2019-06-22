M.I.N.K. League announces All-Star Game rosters

(ST. JOSEPH) — The M.I.N.K. League has announced the 2019 All-Star Games rosters featuring the best players from across the league through the first half of the season.

"The All-Star game is a great time to get our league together to showcase the talent across the league," M.I.N.K. League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez said. "I find it important that players get together and learn more about each other from across the two divisions."

The 2019 All-Star Game returns to St. Joseph with 56 of the league's best players taking part in the North versus South contest.

"It's nice to have it back in St. Joe," Rodriguez said. "They do a great job hosting the All-Star games, as well as the other cities that have hosted in the past."

The St. Joseph Mustangs will have the most representatives in the All-Star game with 10, followed by Chillicothe and Joplin with eight, Nevada and Ozark with seven, Jefferson City and Sedalia with six, and Clarinda with four.

The All-Star Game takes place Wednesday, June 26 at Phil Welch Stadium at 7 p.m. with the Home Run Derby set for 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 pm. For advance tickets, please call the St. Joseph Mustangs Box Office at 816.279.STJO.

North

Pitchers

Brandon Babin (Sedalia)

Justin Root (Sedalia)

Jack Schmedding (Sedalia)

Austin Brooks (St. Joseph)

Mack Stephenson (St. Joseph)

Cam Bednar (St. Joseph)

Jake Purl (St. Joseph)

Jack Albright (Chillicothe)

Jack McNellis (Chillicothe)

Cooper Harris (Clarinda)

Infielders

Jake Lufft (Sedalia)

Jackson Dierenfeldt (St. Joseph)

Jack Wagner (St. Joseph)

Terrance Spurlin (St. Joseph)

Drew Beazley (St. Joseph)

Tate Wargo (Chillicothe)

Marcus Gonzalez (Chillicothe)

Nolan Metcalf (Chillicothe)

Outfielders

A.J. Gardner (Sedalia)

Tre Turner (Sedalia)

Derek Hussey (St. Joseph)

Jack Grace (Chillicothe)

Blaine Ray (Chillicothe)

Will Hanafan (Clarinda)

Catchers

Nick Hagedorn (Sedalia)

Jordan Maxson (St. Joseph)

Designated Hitters

Nate Bentura (Clarinda)

Logan Eickhoff (Chillicothe)

Home Run Derby Participants

A.J. Gardner (Sedalia)

Karl Koerper (St. Joseph)

Nolan Metcalf (Chillicothe)

Noah Menchaca (Clarinda)

South

Pitchers

Tyson Campbell (Ozark)

Bryan Adames (Ozark)

Lane Threlkeld (Jefferson City)

Connor McKenna (Jefferson City)

Brett Biggs (Joplin)

Nozomu Yumauchi (Joplin)

Walker Johnson (Nevada)

Alec Telles (Nevada)

Nicholas Proto (Ozark)

Dalton Weaver (Joplin)

Infielders

Donovan Sutti (Joplin)

Paul Haupt (Jefferson City)

Freilin Cabrera (Joplin)

Eli Harrison (Nevada)

Wesley Anderson (Ozark)

Peyton Leeper (Jefferson City)

Dede Cole (Jefferson City)

Joe Kinder (Joplin)

Outfielders

Zack Ehlen (Joplin)

Domonique Hernandez (Nevada)

Harrison Stevens (Ozark)

Lucas Riddick (Ozark)

Thomas Ruether (Jefferson City)

Brayland Skinner (Nevada)

Catchers

Ryan Lober (Joplin)

Griffin Larsen (Nevada)

Designated Hitters

Nicholas Proto (Ozark)

Clint Allen (Nevada)

Home Run Derby Participants

Chris O'Neal (Nevada)

Lucas Riddick (Ozark)

Donovan Sutti (Joplin)

Logan Haring (Jefferson City)