MINK League cancels 2020 season

The MINK League has cancelled the 2020 season.

Posted: May 27, 2020 2:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Under the recommendation of MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez, the league has elected to cancel the 2020 season. This decision was made due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 pandemic and the many uncertainties that still remain. The league prioritizes players, staff, and guest safety above all other factors.

MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez said, “It is with great disappointment that the MINK League has determined that we cannot play this season. We join the many other leagues across the United States that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus and the fallout from it. But we must have the safety of our communities, host families, players, coaches, staff and officials as our main concern. Our communities are a vital part of the MINK League and we enjoy and appreciate their support. We made every effort to play this season and delayed the decision to make the most educated decision possible.”

The MINK League will return in 2021.

“The summer tradition that is MINK League Baseball is something we hold very special. 2021 is going to be a very special season, a celebration. We want to thank all of the health care and frontline workers that have worked to keep us safe, and our thoughts are with those affected. We wish everyone to be safe and well,” noted MINK League President Ky Turner.

The MINK League is composed of 9 teams: Chillicothe Mudcats, Clarinda A's, Clinton Creatures, Des Moines Peak Prospects, Jefferson City Renegades, Joplin Outlaws, Nevada Griffons, Sedalia Bombers, and the St. Joseph Mustangs. Teams will convene in the fall to plan the 2021 schedule.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Wednesday making it feel like a very humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night.
