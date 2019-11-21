MLB owners approve John Sherman as new controlling owner of Royals

(ARLINGTON, Tex.)— Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that MLB owners have unanimously approved the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, led by John Sherman.

Sherman is a Kansas City, Mo.-based entrepreneur.

The vote was conducted at the Owners Meetings in Arlington, Texas.

The final approval is scheduled to be completed early next week.

Sherman and the co-investors will mark the third owner of the Royals since the club's inception in 1969 when Ewing Kauffman brought Major League Baseball to Kansas City.