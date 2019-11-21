Clear

MLB owners approve John Sherman as new controlling owner of Royals

John Sherman has been approved as the new controlling owner of the Kansas City Royals.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 2:49 PM

(ARLINGTON, Tex.)— Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that MLB owners have unanimously approved the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, led by John Sherman. 

Sherman is a Kansas City, Mo.-based entrepreneur. 

The vote was conducted at the Owners Meetings in Arlington, Texas. 

The final approval is scheduled to be completed early next week.

Sherman and the co-investors will mark the third owner of the Royals since the club's inception in 1969 when Ewing Kauffman brought Major League Baseball to Kansas City. 

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
