MLB to have All-Star game relocated to Denver

NEW YORK, - Major League Baseball has decided to relocate the All-Star game to Denver’s Coors Field after pulling it from Atlanta over the new Georgia state voting laws.

The decision was made last week by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to change the games’ location after Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed the new stricter laws on March 25, which has many concerned about its potential to restrict voting access to minorities or people of color.

Coors Field last hosted the All-Star game in 1998, the fourth season for the stadium and sixth for the Rockies franchise. The MLB All-Star game was scheduled to be played in Atlanta July 13.