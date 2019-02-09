MSHSAA boys Class 2 District 4 wrestling

Excelsior Springs, Mo. - It was a full day of wrestling at Excelsior Springs high school as the Class 2 District 4 finals took place. A list of winners and final results are below.
Class 2 District 4
106
1st Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton
2nd Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs
3rd Place - Tanner Riley of Cameron
4th Place - Sheldon Rader of Chillicothe
113
1st Place - Ethan Day of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Coleman Oxford of Cameron
3rd Place - Andy Nyugen of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Aidan Zimmerman of Chillicothe
120
1st Place - Braxton Rickart of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Connor Keithley of Chillicothe
3rd Place - Brecken Gates of Cameron
4th Place - Austin Allen of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
126
1st Place - Caleb Worland of Cameron
2nd Place - Kade Wilmes of Maryville
3rd Place - Trevor Johnson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
4th Place - Connor Timmons of Benton
132
1st Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Colten Sewell of Chillicothe
3rd Place - Aiden Perry of Benton
4th Place - Marshall Kennedy of Cameron
138
1st Place - Cristian Dixon of Benton
2nd Place - Hunter Williams of Excelsior Springs
3rd Place - Lavery Jones of Chillicothe
4th Place - Gavin Ott of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
145
1st Place - Hunter Armstrong of Benton
2nd Place - Connor Weiss of Maryville
3rd Place - Tristan Brown of Cameron
4th Place - Nick Voss of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
152
1st Place - Dane Millsap of Excelsior Springs
2nd Place - Kaden Ehrhardt of Savannah
3rd Place - Dawson Wheeler of Chillicothe
4th Place - Drew Spire of Maryville
160
1st Place - Gaven Gray-Walker of Maryville
2nd Place - John Liberto of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
3rd Place - Slade Covey of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Aiden Gromowski of Benton
170
1st Place - Eddie Omecene of St. Pius X (Kansas City)
2nd Place - Keegan Reynolds of Cameron
3rd Place - Trevor Rey of Center
4th Place - Alex Barker of Benton
182
1st Place - Camren Hedgpeth of Cameron
2nd Place - Dakwan Zamor of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
3rd Place - Donald McCracken of Chillicothe
4th Place - Marland Trimble of Southeast
195
1st Place - Judah Christophersen of Lincoln College Prep
2nd Place - Keiren Watkins of Maryville
3rd Place - Isaih Kille of Chillicothe
4th Place - Wyatt Burnett of Cameron
220
1st Place - Louis Moten of Lincoln College Prep
2nd Place - Matthew Callen of Chillicothe
3rd Place - Jacob Husch of Cameron
4th Place - Ben Walker of Savannah
285
1st Place - Jacob Dowell of Benton
2nd Place - Keegan Valdez of Chillicothe
3rd Place - Marquan Dickerson of Center
4th Place - Jeff Stooksbury of Maryville
