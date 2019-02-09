MSHSAA boys Class 4 District 4 wrestling

Kansas City, Mo. - It was a loaded day of wrestling at Oak Park high school as the Class 4 District 4 finals tooks place. A list of winners and final results are below.
Class 4 District 4
106
1st Place - Easton Hilton of Liberty
2nd Place - Cael Keck of Park Hill
3rd Place - Cayden Dotson of Blue Springs
4th Place - Dylan Reed of Fort Osage
113
1st Place - Jeremiah Reno of Liberty
2nd Place - Caden Schweitzer of Lee Summit North
3rd Place - Ryker Smith of Park Hill
4th Place - Jackson Murray of Staley
120
1st Place - Korbin Shepherd of Blue Springs
2nd Place - Kal Miller of Park Hill
3rd Place - Khyler Brewer of Staley
4th Place - Ayden Dolt of Liberty
126
1st Place - Ethen Miller of Park Hill
2nd Place - Kyle Dutton of Liberty
3rd Place - Brandon Borlinghaus of Staley
4th Place - Jastin Robertson of Blue Springs
132
1st Place - Trey Crawford of Park Hill
2nd Place - Austin Kolvek of Liberty
3rd Place - Brandan Herrera of Liberty North
4th Place - Jaxson McIntyre of Blue Springs
138
1st Place - Kage Lenger of Liberty
2nd Place - Cade Coons of Staley
3rd Place - Trey Safford of Park Hill
4th Place - DeAndre Thomas of Blue Springs
145
1st Place - David Brooks of Staley
2nd Place - Logan Rathjen of Liberty
3rd Place - Grayston DiBlasi of Park Hill
4th Place - AJ Sanchez of Fort Osage
152
1st Place - Aidan Johnson of Staley
2nd Place - Drake Smith of Liberty
3rd Place - Triston Jones of Lee Summit North
4th Place - Josh Rieck of Fort Osage
160
1st Place - Adrian Castaneda of Lee Summit North
2nd Place - Wentric Williams III of Liberty
3rd Place - Vince Restivo of Liberty North
4th Place - Josh Newton of Fort Osage
170
1st Place - Greyden Penner of Liberty
2nd Place - Blake Hopson of Park Hill
3rd Place - Roman Tinoco of Fort Osage
4th Place - Levi Anderson of Liberty North
182
1st Place - Rocky Elam of Staley
2nd Place - Jackson White of Liberty
3rd Place - Cameron Gillespie of Park Hill South
4th Place - Zane Ragland of Lee Summit North
195
1st Place - Devin Winston of Park Hill
2nd Place - Xavier Doolin of North Kansas City
3rd Place - Chase Schroeder of Truman
4th Place - Hayden Gregg of Staley
220
2nd Place - Ashton Sharp of Park Hill
2nd Place - Jared Neel of Staley
4th Place - Andrew Stephenson of Liberty North
4th Place - Logan Thornton of Lee Summit North
285
1st Place - Preston Wiss of Staley
2nd Place - Simon Tesfamarian of Park Hill
3rd Place - Mark McGhee of Lee Summit North
4th Place - Topher York of Oak Park
