MSHSAA boys Class 4 District 4 wrestling

Missouri high school boys Class 4 District 4 wrestling results.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Kansas City, Mo. - It was a loaded day of wrestling at Oak Park high school as the Class 4 District 4 finals tooks place. A list of winners and final results are below. 

Class 4 District 4

106

1st Place - Easton Hilton of Liberty
2nd Place - Cael Keck of Park Hill
3rd Place - Cayden Dotson of Blue Springs
4th Place - Dylan Reed of Fort Osage

113

1st Place - Jeremiah Reno of Liberty
2nd Place - Caden Schweitzer of Lee Summit North
3rd Place - Ryker Smith of Park Hill
4th Place - Jackson Murray of Staley

120

1st Place - Korbin Shepherd of Blue Springs
2nd Place - Kal Miller of Park Hill
3rd Place - Khyler Brewer of Staley
4th Place - Ayden Dolt of Liberty

126

1st Place - Ethen Miller of Park Hill
2nd Place - Kyle Dutton of Liberty
3rd Place - Brandon Borlinghaus of Staley
4th Place - Jastin Robertson of Blue Springs

132

1st Place - Trey Crawford of Park Hill
2nd Place - Austin Kolvek of Liberty
3rd Place - Brandan Herrera of Liberty North
4th Place - Jaxson McIntyre of Blue Springs

138

1st Place - Kage Lenger of Liberty
2nd Place - Cade Coons of Staley
3rd Place - Trey Safford of Park Hill
4th Place - DeAndre Thomas of Blue Springs

145

1st Place - David Brooks of Staley
2nd Place - Logan Rathjen of Liberty
3rd Place - Grayston DiBlasi of Park Hill
4th Place - AJ Sanchez of Fort Osage

152

1st Place - Aidan Johnson of Staley
2nd Place - Drake Smith of Liberty
3rd Place - Triston Jones of Lee Summit North
4th Place - Josh Rieck of Fort Osage

160

1st Place - Adrian Castaneda of Lee Summit North
2nd Place - Wentric Williams III of Liberty
3rd Place - Vince Restivo of Liberty North
4th Place - Josh Newton of Fort Osage

170

1st Place - Greyden Penner of Liberty
2nd Place - Blake Hopson of Park Hill
3rd Place - Roman Tinoco of Fort Osage
4th Place - Levi Anderson of Liberty North

182

1st Place - Rocky Elam of Staley
2nd Place - Jackson White of Liberty
3rd Place - Cameron Gillespie of Park Hill South
4th Place - Zane Ragland of Lee Summit North

195

1st Place - Devin Winston of Park Hill
2nd Place - Xavier Doolin of North Kansas City
3rd Place - Chase Schroeder of Truman
4th Place - Hayden Gregg of Staley

220

2nd Place - Ashton Sharp of Park Hill
2nd Place - Jared Neel of Staley
4th Place - Andrew Stephenson of Liberty North
4th Place - Logan Thornton of Lee Summit North

285

1st Place - Preston Wiss of Staley
2nd Place - Simon Tesfamarian of Park Hill
3rd Place - Mark McGhee of Lee Summit North
4th Place - Topher York of Oak Park

