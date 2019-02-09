MSHSAA boys Class 4 District 4 wrestling

Kansas City, Mo. - It was a loaded day of wrestling at Oak Park high school as the Class 4 District 4 finals tooks place. A list of winners and final results are below.

Class 4 District 4

106

1st Place - Easton Hilton of Liberty

2nd Place - Cael Keck of Park Hill

3rd Place - Cayden Dotson of Blue Springs

4th Place - Dylan Reed of Fort Osage

113

1st Place - Jeremiah Reno of Liberty

2nd Place - Caden Schweitzer of Lee Summit North

3rd Place - Ryker Smith of Park Hill

4th Place - Jackson Murray of Staley

120

1st Place - Korbin Shepherd of Blue Springs

2nd Place - Kal Miller of Park Hill

3rd Place - Khyler Brewer of Staley

4th Place - Ayden Dolt of Liberty

126

1st Place - Ethen Miller of Park Hill

2nd Place - Kyle Dutton of Liberty

3rd Place - Brandon Borlinghaus of Staley

4th Place - Jastin Robertson of Blue Springs

132

1st Place - Trey Crawford of Park Hill

2nd Place - Austin Kolvek of Liberty

3rd Place - Brandan Herrera of Liberty North

4th Place - Jaxson McIntyre of Blue Springs

138

1st Place - Kage Lenger of Liberty

2nd Place - Cade Coons of Staley

3rd Place - Trey Safford of Park Hill

4th Place - DeAndre Thomas of Blue Springs

145

1st Place - David Brooks of Staley

2nd Place - Logan Rathjen of Liberty

3rd Place - Grayston DiBlasi of Park Hill

4th Place - AJ Sanchez of Fort Osage

152

1st Place - Aidan Johnson of Staley

2nd Place - Drake Smith of Liberty

3rd Place - Triston Jones of Lee Summit North

4th Place - Josh Rieck of Fort Osage

160

1st Place - Adrian Castaneda of Lee Summit North

2nd Place - Wentric Williams III of Liberty

3rd Place - Vince Restivo of Liberty North

4th Place - Josh Newton of Fort Osage

170

1st Place - Greyden Penner of Liberty

2nd Place - Blake Hopson of Park Hill

3rd Place - Roman Tinoco of Fort Osage

4th Place - Levi Anderson of Liberty North

182

1st Place - Rocky Elam of Staley

2nd Place - Jackson White of Liberty

3rd Place - Cameron Gillespie of Park Hill South

4th Place - Zane Ragland of Lee Summit North

195

1st Place - Devin Winston of Park Hill

2nd Place - Xavier Doolin of North Kansas City

3rd Place - Chase Schroeder of Truman

4th Place - Hayden Gregg of Staley

220

2nd Place - Ashton Sharp of Park Hill

2nd Place - Jared Neel of Staley

4th Place - Andrew Stephenson of Liberty North

4th Place - Logan Thornton of Lee Summit North

285

1st Place - Preston Wiss of Staley

2nd Place - Simon Tesfamarian of Park Hill

3rd Place - Mark McGhee of Lee Summit North

4th Place - Topher York of Oak Park