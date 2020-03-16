Clear
MSHSAA cancels Class 4 & 5 state basketball tournaments

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:58 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(COLUMBIA, Mo.)— Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Show-Me Showdown for Classes 4 and 5.

The decision was made in consultation with local and state officials, as well as the member schools. The most recent CDC recommendations of limiting gatherings played a large part in the making of this decision.

“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA Executive Director.

Information concerning the activities of Music; Speech, Debate & Theatre; Scholar Bowl, as well as Spring Sports, will be available later today.

It was a cool and cloudy end to the weekend across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Now rain chances are moving back into the area. Periodic chances for rain are expected for much of the week ahead. The potential for locally heavy rain and strong storms arrives with a system on Wednesday into Thursday.
