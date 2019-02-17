MSHSAA class 1 final wrestling results

Columbia, Mo. - Action packed day as the missouri state finals for high school boys wrestling of all weight classes took place Saturday. Below are the final results.

FINAL RESULTS

106

1st Place - Evan Binder of Whitfield

2nd Place - Levi Connelly of Seneca

3rd Place - Sam Wilhelm of Knob Noster

4th Place - Jason Strope of Fatima

5th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin

6th Place - Ethan Wood of Rock Port

113

1st Place - Cooper Fisher of Marceline

2nd Place - Jason Shaw of Whitfield

3rd Place - Kendon Pollard of Seneca

4th Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew

5th Place - Brayden Stevens of Palmyra

6th Place - Joseph Hofmeister of Plattsburg

120

1st Place - Logan Ferrero of Whitfield

2nd Place - Lucas Laux of Fatima

3rd Place - Ross Critten of Gallatin

4th Place - Logan Claypole of Richmond

5th Place - Drystan Dotson of Lathrop

6th Place - Clayton Swadley of Seneca

126

1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield

2nd Place - Colton Fisher of Marceline

3rd Place - Wyatt Cooley of Father Tolton Regional Catholic

4th Place - Tim Speer of Mid-buchanan

5th Place - Mason Hutchings of Richmond

6th Place - Ayden Wayne of Gallatin

132

1st Place - Teague Travis of Father Tolton Regional Catholic

2nd Place - Wyatt Segar of Polo

3rd Place - Conner Johnston of Knob Noster

4th Place - Caleb Meeks of Blair Oaks

5th Place - Andrew Beane of Lathrop

6th Place - Blake Wiles of Fatima

138

1st Place - Andrew Huddleston of Hallsville

2nd Place - Wade Raeman of Whitfield

3rd Place - Cole Ritter of Adrian

4th Place - Tanner Dalinghaus of Lathrop

5th Place - Drake Eychaner of North Andrew

6th Place - Samuel Martin of Fatima

145

1st Place - Ross Arch of Palmyra

2nd Place - Clayton Stallo of Marceline

3rd Place - Matt Wuntke of Knob Noster

4th Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-buchanan

5th Place - Dalton Hembree of Seneca

6th Place - Braden Carpenter of Lawson

152

1st Place - Kolby Estes of Warsaw

2nd Place - Matthew Schueddig of Whitfield

3rd Place - Zane Cotten of Seneca

4th Place - Creed Webster of Mid-buchanan

5th Place - Cullen Bruner of Marceline

6th Place - Tyler Paul of Lathrop

160

1st Place - Tyler Ross of Lawson

2nd Place - Chase Brock of Whitfield

3rd Place - Ben Thomas of Blair Oaks

4th Place - Jack Sullins of Holden

5th Place - Tom Crouse of Gallatin

6th Place - Klayton Kennedy of Plattsburg

170

1st Place - Dayton Fields of Seneca

2nd Place - Dorian Walters of Lathrop

3rd Place - Zachary Russell of Whitfield

4th Place - Dalton Cook of Lawson

5th Place - Kyler Griep of Blair Oaks

6th Place - Drayton Harris of Gallatin

182

1st Place - Justin Wright of Lathrop

2nd Place - Michael Trotter of Versailles

3rd Place - Ethan Hovis of Whitfield

4th Place - Seth Cupp of Marceline

5th Place - Cade Killingsworth of Lawson

6th Place - Augustus Davis of Macon

195

1st Place - Steve Elwell of Knob Noster

2nd Place - Montgomery Mills of Father Tolton Regional Catholic

3rd Place - Jadan Whitney of Trenton

4th Place - Alex Reyes of Principia

5th Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville

6th Place - Riley Rademann of Versailles

220

1st Place - Graydee Rains of Gallatin

2nd Place - Keith Miley of Whitfield

3rd Place - Justin Leath of Lone Jack

4th Place - Wyatt Becker of Lawson

5th Place - Thomas Macomber of Lathrop

6th Place - Owen Gray of Diamond

285

1st Place - Brooks Baker of Brookfield

2nd Place - Jartavias Maltbia of Central (New Madrid County)

3rd Place - Monroe Mills of Father Tolton Regional Catholic

4th Place - Ethan Bowers of Lawson

5th Place - Caden Phillips of Macon

6th Place - Grant Durman of Seneca