MSHSAA class 1 final wrestling results

State boys wrestling results class 1

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Columbia, Mo. - Action packed day as the missouri state finals for high school boys wrestling of all weight classes took place Saturday. Below are the final results.

FINAL RESULTS

106

1st Place - Evan Binder of Whitfield
2nd Place - Levi Connelly of Seneca
3rd Place - Sam Wilhelm of Knob Noster
4th Place - Jason Strope of Fatima
5th Place - Andon Allen of Gallatin
6th Place - Ethan Wood of Rock Port

113

1st Place - Cooper Fisher of Marceline
2nd Place - Jason Shaw of Whitfield
3rd Place - Kendon Pollard of Seneca
4th Place - Dawson Fansher of North Andrew
5th Place - Brayden Stevens of Palmyra
6th Place - Joseph Hofmeister of Plattsburg

120

1st Place - Logan Ferrero of Whitfield
2nd Place - Lucas Laux of Fatima
3rd Place - Ross Critten of Gallatin
4th Place - Logan Claypole of Richmond
5th Place - Drystan Dotson of Lathrop
6th Place - Clayton Swadley of Seneca

126

1st Place - Donavan Parn of Brookfield
2nd Place - Colton Fisher of Marceline
3rd Place - Wyatt Cooley of Father Tolton Regional Catholic
4th Place - Tim Speer of Mid-buchanan
5th Place - Mason Hutchings of Richmond
6th Place - Ayden Wayne of Gallatin

132

1st Place - Teague Travis of Father Tolton Regional Catholic
2nd Place - Wyatt Segar of Polo
3rd Place - Conner Johnston of Knob Noster
4th Place - Caleb Meeks of Blair Oaks
5th Place - Andrew Beane of Lathrop
6th Place - Blake Wiles of Fatima

138

1st Place - Andrew Huddleston of Hallsville
2nd Place - Wade Raeman of Whitfield
3rd Place - Cole Ritter of Adrian
4th Place - Tanner Dalinghaus of Lathrop
5th Place - Drake Eychaner of North Andrew
6th Place - Samuel Martin of Fatima

145

1st Place - Ross Arch of Palmyra
2nd Place - Clayton Stallo of Marceline
3rd Place - Matt Wuntke of Knob Noster
4th Place - Chase Davidson of Mid-buchanan
5th Place - Dalton Hembree of Seneca
6th Place - Braden Carpenter of Lawson

152

1st Place - Kolby Estes of Warsaw
2nd Place - Matthew Schueddig of Whitfield
3rd Place - Zane Cotten of Seneca
4th Place - Creed Webster of Mid-buchanan
5th Place - Cullen Bruner of Marceline
6th Place - Tyler Paul of Lathrop

160

1st Place - Tyler Ross of Lawson
2nd Place - Chase Brock of Whitfield
3rd Place - Ben Thomas of Blair Oaks
4th Place - Jack Sullins of Holden
5th Place - Tom Crouse of Gallatin
6th Place - Klayton Kennedy of Plattsburg

170

1st Place - Dayton Fields of Seneca
2nd Place - Dorian Walters of Lathrop
3rd Place - Zachary Russell of Whitfield
4th Place - Dalton Cook of Lawson
5th Place - Kyler Griep of Blair Oaks
6th Place - Drayton Harris of Gallatin

182

1st Place - Justin Wright of Lathrop
2nd Place - Michael Trotter of Versailles
3rd Place - Ethan Hovis of Whitfield
4th Place - Seth Cupp of Marceline
5th Place - Cade Killingsworth of Lawson
6th Place - Augustus Davis of Macon

195

1st Place - Steve Elwell of Knob Noster
2nd Place - Montgomery Mills of Father Tolton Regional Catholic
3rd Place - Jadan Whitney of Trenton
4th Place - Alex Reyes of Principia
5th Place - Cole Gripka of Maysville
6th Place - Riley Rademann of Versailles

220

1st Place - Graydee Rains of Gallatin
2nd Place - Keith Miley of Whitfield
3rd Place - Justin Leath of Lone Jack
4th Place - Wyatt Becker of Lawson
5th Place - Thomas Macomber of Lathrop
6th Place - Owen Gray of Diamond

285

1st Place - Brooks Baker of Brookfield
2nd Place - Jartavias Maltbia of Central (New Madrid County)
3rd Place - Monroe Mills of Father Tolton Regional Catholic
4th Place - Ethan Bowers of Lawson
5th Place - Caden Phillips of Macon
6th Place - Grant Durman of Seneca

