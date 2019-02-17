MSHSAA class 2 final wrestling results

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It was a full day of missouri high school boys state wrestling as the finals of all weight classes took part Saturday. Below are the final results for class 2.
FINAL RESULTS
106
1st Place - Owen Uhls of Fulton
2nd Place - Keith Ransom of Mexico
3rd Place - Granite Cunningham of Bolivar
4th Place - Preston Sleeth of Logan-rogersville
5th Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton
6th Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs
113
1st Place - Isaiah Simmons of Eldon
2nd Place - Ethan Day of Excelsior Springs
3rd Place - Jackson Caswell of Fulton
4th Place - Dalton Mcneal of Ste. Genevieve
5th Place - Zach Lewis of Moberly
6th Place - Canyon Cunningham of Bolivar
120
1st Place - Karter Brink of Monett
2nd Place - Sam Hrabovsky of Fulton
3rd Place - Ryan Schepers of Osage
4th Place - Gabriel Brandenburg of Logan-rogersville
5th Place - Shon Badder of Odessa
6th Place - Logan Blickhan of Kirksville
126
1st Place - Matthew Bahl of Monett
2nd Place - Kade Willis of Central (Park Hills)
3rd Place - Keegan Scarborough of Oak Grove
4th Place - Riley Williams of Logan-rogersville
5th Place - Zach Redwine of Pleasant Hill
6th Place - Kade Wilmes of Maryville
132
1st Place - Jay Strausbaugh of Logan-rogersville
2nd Place - Joseph Semerad of Monett
3rd Place - Colten Sewell of Chillicothe
4th Place - Dalton Thompson of St. Clair
5th Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs
6th Place - Jacob Dickens of Ste. Genevieve
138
1st Place - Gavin Gross of Odessa
2nd Place - Cristian Dixon of Benton
3rd Place - Hunter Williams of Excelsior Springs
4th Place - Travis Waldner of Dexter
5th Place - Chase Cordia of Osage
6th Place - Blake Schmidt of Southern Boone
145
1st Place - Dillon Nichols of Mexico
2nd Place - Austin Coons of Bolivar
3rd Place - Bryce Palmer of Odessa
4th Place - Keaton Artherton of Cassville
5th Place - Blake Howard of Kirksville
6th Place - Grant Staffen of Ste. Genevieve
152
1st Place - Brant Whitaker of Boonville
2nd Place - Ethan Smith of Buffalo
3rd Place - Tristan Morris of Moberly
4th Place - Jaden Ballinger of Kirksville
5th Place - Luke Malizzi of Odessa
6th Place - Gunnar Bradley of Monett
160
1st Place - Hayden Burks of Bolivar
2nd Place - Clark Rogers of Winfield
3rd Place - Ethan Umfleet of Monett
4th Place - Charlie Pumel of Boonville
5th Place - Jake Evinger of Odessa
6th Place - Grafton Littrell of Centralia
170
1st Place - Floyd Miller of Buffalo
2nd Place - Clayton Johnson of Reeds Spring
3rd Place - Luke Slater of Moberly
4th Place - Hunter Hansken of Odessa
5th Place - Noah Sears of Oak Grove
6th Place - Blaine Schoenfeld of Owensville
182
1st Place - Ryan Herman of St. Clair
2nd Place - Dawson Brandt of Eldon
3rd Place - Tristan Hachtel of St. Charles West
4th Place - Evan Shetley of Sullivan
5th Place - Peter Herrera of Buffalo
6th Place - Louis Rolwes of Priory
195
1st Place - Trevor Bodine of Centralia
2nd Place - Anthony Heard of Lutheran St. Charles
3rd Place - Chance Richards of Moberly
4th Place - Wesley Merriman of Monett
5th Place - Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove
6th Place - Kaden Dillon of Eldon
220
1st Place - Dalton Bingman of Priory
2nd Place - Drayton Huchteman of Bolivar
3rd Place - Barrett Beaird of Logan-rogersville
4th Place - Jarrett Kinder of Moberly
5th Place - Louis Moten of Lincoln College Prep
6th Place - Harrison Merriman of Monett
285
1st Place - Aaron Herman of St. Clair
2nd Place - Tyler Curd of Oak Grove
3rd Place - Caleb Longobardi of Nevada
4th Place - Dylan Barber of Hollister
5th Place - Clayton Vaughn of Ste. Genevieve
6th Place - Tristan Brown of Sullivan
