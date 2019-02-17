MSHSAA class 2 final wrestling results

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It was a full day of missouri high school boys state wrestling as the finals of all weight classes took part Saturday. Below are the final results for class 2.

FINAL RESULTS

106

1st Place - Owen Uhls of Fulton

2nd Place - Keith Ransom of Mexico

3rd Place - Granite Cunningham of Bolivar

4th Place - Preston Sleeth of Logan-rogersville

5th Place - Tyler Murphy of Benton

6th Place - Landen Davis of Excelsior Springs

113

1st Place - Isaiah Simmons of Eldon

2nd Place - Ethan Day of Excelsior Springs

3rd Place - Jackson Caswell of Fulton

4th Place - Dalton Mcneal of Ste. Genevieve

5th Place - Zach Lewis of Moberly

6th Place - Canyon Cunningham of Bolivar

120

1st Place - Karter Brink of Monett

2nd Place - Sam Hrabovsky of Fulton

3rd Place - Ryan Schepers of Osage

4th Place - Gabriel Brandenburg of Logan-rogersville

5th Place - Shon Badder of Odessa

6th Place - Logan Blickhan of Kirksville

126

1st Place - Matthew Bahl of Monett

2nd Place - Kade Willis of Central (Park Hills)

3rd Place - Keegan Scarborough of Oak Grove

4th Place - Riley Williams of Logan-rogersville

5th Place - Zach Redwine of Pleasant Hill

6th Place - Kade Wilmes of Maryville

132

1st Place - Jay Strausbaugh of Logan-rogersville

2nd Place - Joseph Semerad of Monett

3rd Place - Colten Sewell of Chillicothe

4th Place - Dalton Thompson of St. Clair

5th Place - Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs

6th Place - Jacob Dickens of Ste. Genevieve

138

1st Place - Gavin Gross of Odessa

2nd Place - Cristian Dixon of Benton

3rd Place - Hunter Williams of Excelsior Springs

4th Place - Travis Waldner of Dexter

5th Place - Chase Cordia of Osage

6th Place - Blake Schmidt of Southern Boone

145

1st Place - Dillon Nichols of Mexico

2nd Place - Austin Coons of Bolivar

3rd Place - Bryce Palmer of Odessa

4th Place - Keaton Artherton of Cassville

5th Place - Blake Howard of Kirksville

6th Place - Grant Staffen of Ste. Genevieve

152

1st Place - Brant Whitaker of Boonville

2nd Place - Ethan Smith of Buffalo

3rd Place - Tristan Morris of Moberly

4th Place - Jaden Ballinger of Kirksville

5th Place - Luke Malizzi of Odessa

6th Place - Gunnar Bradley of Monett

160

1st Place - Hayden Burks of Bolivar

2nd Place - Clark Rogers of Winfield

3rd Place - Ethan Umfleet of Monett

4th Place - Charlie Pumel of Boonville

5th Place - Jake Evinger of Odessa

6th Place - Grafton Littrell of Centralia

170

1st Place - Floyd Miller of Buffalo

2nd Place - Clayton Johnson of Reeds Spring

3rd Place - Luke Slater of Moberly

4th Place - Hunter Hansken of Odessa

5th Place - Noah Sears of Oak Grove

6th Place - Blaine Schoenfeld of Owensville

182

1st Place - Ryan Herman of St. Clair

2nd Place - Dawson Brandt of Eldon

3rd Place - Tristan Hachtel of St. Charles West

4th Place - Evan Shetley of Sullivan

5th Place - Peter Herrera of Buffalo

6th Place - Louis Rolwes of Priory

195

1st Place - Trevor Bodine of Centralia

2nd Place - Anthony Heard of Lutheran St. Charles

3rd Place - Chance Richards of Moberly

4th Place - Wesley Merriman of Monett

5th Place - Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove

6th Place - Kaden Dillon of Eldon

220

1st Place - Dalton Bingman of Priory

2nd Place - Drayton Huchteman of Bolivar

3rd Place - Barrett Beaird of Logan-rogersville

4th Place - Jarrett Kinder of Moberly

5th Place - Louis Moten of Lincoln College Prep

6th Place - Harrison Merriman of Monett

285

1st Place - Aaron Herman of St. Clair

2nd Place - Tyler Curd of Oak Grove

3rd Place - Caleb Longobardi of Nevada

4th Place - Dylan Barber of Hollister

5th Place - Clayton Vaughn of Ste. Genevieve

6th Place - Tristan Brown of Sullivan