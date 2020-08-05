MSHSAA taking another look at how fall sports will look

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) School districts across northwest Missouri will start back up this month and many students are going back for in-person learning, but what about the sports and activities they participate in?

The Missouri State High School Activities Association continues to stand by its original plan of August 10 for the start of fall practices.

However, what might change is the amount of schools partaking in any fall sports and activities.

Some districts are already opting for a full-online model, which the association said back in June.

If a school goes full online, then they can't participate in any sports and activities, but that may be changing.

The state is taking another look at its policy and how the fall sports season may look.

“In June it was a lot easier to have that ‘if you’re not in school, it’s not safe enough to practice’ because the picture for the fall was much brighter and everyone was going to be in school and things like that,” Jason West said. “Now that we get closer to the start of the school year and things like that, that picture is a little dimmer. So that will be one thing that the board will try to address.”

State officials are looking at a variety of possibilities but nothing set in stone right now.

There's a potential of some schools playing fall sports in the spring.

The association doesn't want to have to do that but there's a lot to process in the next few weeks.

One of the biggest challenges facing the association is you have school districts in St. Louis and Kansas City, the largest districts in the state, and you have small districts like many here in northwest Missouri, all trying to figure out the playing field.

For now MSHSAA is moving forward with next Monday, August 10 as the first day of practices.