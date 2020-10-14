Clear
MU-Vandy game postponed due to COVID-19, eyeing Dec. 12

The Missouri-Vanderbilt football game scheduled for Saturday in Columbia Missouri, has been postponed to a later date, tentatively Dec. 12, making it the first SEC game to be moved this season because of issues related to COVID-19.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 12:22 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Division one college football has been doing their best at trying to navigate the coronavirus as cleanly as possible. After a major win over the defending national champions the LSU Tigers, the Missouri Tigers are now faced with the first postponement of their season.

Vanderbilt was down to 56 scholarship players last week in a 41-7 loss to South Carolina, and the school said Monday in a news release that the postponement of the Missouri game was due to a lack of scholarship athletes. Missouri is scheduled to face Florida on Oct. 24 in Gainesville, Florida.

The Tigers are (1-2) after winning their first game of the season last week, 45-41 over defending national champion LSU.

A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
