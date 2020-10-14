MU-Vandy game postponed due to COVID-19, eyeing Dec. 12

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Division one college football has been doing their best at trying to navigate the coronavirus as cleanly as possible. After a major win over the defending national champions the LSU Tigers, the Missouri Tigers are now faced with the first postponement of their season.

The Missouri-Vanderbilt football game scheduled for Saturday in Columbia Missouri, has been postponed to a later date, tentatively Dec. 12, making it the first SEC game to be moved this season because of issues related to COVID-19.

Vanderbilt was down to 56 scholarship players last week in a 41-7 loss to South Carolina, and the school said Monday in a news release that the postponement of the Missouri game was due to a lack of scholarship athletes. Missouri is scheduled to face Florida on Oct. 24 in Gainesville, Florida.

The Tigers are (1-2) after winning their first game of the season last week, 45-41 over defending national champion LSU.