MWSU Athletics shows support for wounded former football player

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The thoughts of Griffon Athletics and the Griffon Football family are with former football student-athlete Todd Shelton and his family.

Shelton, who played in 47 games between 2006 and 2009, was the victim of a drive-by shooting in the St. Louis area on Feb. 16, 2019. Shelton is in critical condition and has a long road ahead.

"Anyone who knows Big Todd knows how great of a teammate and person he is," co-offensive coordinator Patrick St. Louis, who played on the offensive line with Shelton, said. "He has done so much for his community since graduating from MWSU. He represents everything you want in a Griffon. Please keep Todd and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Since graduating from MWSU, Shelton has worked as a teacher and coach at McCluer South Berkely High School in the St. Louis area. A GoFundMe account has been established to assist Shelton's family with medical expenses. Those wishing to make a financial contribution can make donations at this link.

As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe account has raised more than $23,000.