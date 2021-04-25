Clear
MWSU Griffons Lacrosse wins on Senior Day

The Griffons Lacrosse team got the win against Quincy 14-7 in their first ever Senior Day.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 4:53 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The MWSU Griffons Lacrosse team beat Quincy 14-7 on Senior Day.

The Griffons started off down early 2-1 but were able to come back and take the lead at halftime 4-3.

Senior Jordan Shughrue had 5 goals in her Senior Day game, and increases her season total to 43.

Fellow Seniors Madison Iandoli (2 goals) and Alex Shaffer (1 goal) also added points in today's win.

After today's win, the Griffons are (5-7) overall and (3-3) in conference and will finish with a home record of (4-3).

MWSU will travel to Lebanon, Illinois to take on McKendree on Tuesday. 

Another pleasant, spring-like day to end the weekend on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Conditions will be fairly breezy with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday night with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
