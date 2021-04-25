MWSU Griffons Lacrosse wins on Senior Day

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The MWSU Griffons Lacrosse team beat Quincy 14-7 on Senior Day.

The Griffons started off down early 2-1 but were able to come back and take the lead at halftime 4-3.

Senior Jordan Shughrue had 5 goals in her Senior Day game, and increases her season total to 43.

Fellow Seniors Madison Iandoli (2 goals) and Alex Shaffer (1 goal) also added points in today's win.

After today's win, the Griffons are (5-7) overall and (3-3) in conference and will finish with a home record of (4-3).

MWSU will travel to Lebanon, Illinois to take on McKendree on Tuesday.