MWSU MBB goes into road contests ranked #19

The Missouri Western men’s basketball team goes into their fifth game of the season ranked as the No. 19 team in the country by the NABC division II coaches’ poll and are (4-0) on the year.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 1:56 PM

The Missouri Western men's basketball team goes into their fifth game of the season ranked as the No. 19 team in the country by the NABC division II coaches' poll and are (4-0) on the year.

This is the first time the Griffon men have been ranked since 2002 nationally. MWSU is one of three MIAA conference teams ranked in the NABC top 25 with Washburn at No. 10 and Northwest Missouri State University at No. 1

The Griffons will be on the road playing at Pittsburg State University Thursday night and Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon.

The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
