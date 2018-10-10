MWSU basketball squads ready for big 2018-19 season

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Both the MIAA coaches and media expect a much improved Missouri Western Women's Basketball team in 2018-19. The Griffons were picked in a sixth-place tie with Pittsburg State in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll and eighth in the MIAA Preseason Media Poll.

While the Missouri Western men's basketball team was picked to finish last in the MIAA by the coaches and 12th by the media.

Women's Coaches Poll

1. Central Missouri (13) - 169

2. Fort Hays State (1) - 154

3. Emporia State - 131

4. Washburn - 126

5. Central Oklahoma -113

t-6. Missouri Western - 104

t-6. Pittsburg State - 104

8. Lindenwood – 90

9. Nebraska Kearney - 73

10. Missouri Southern - 63

11. Southwest Baptist - 61

12. Northeastern State - 42

13. Northwest Missouri - 31

14. Lincoln - 13

Men's Coaches Poll

1. Missouri Southern (6) - 157

2. Northwest Missouri (7) - 155

3. Washburn (1) - 132

4. Central Missouri - 128

T-5. Central Oklahoma - 118

T-5. Pittsburg State - 118

7. Fort Hays State - 104

8. Lindenwood - 87

9. Lincoln - 68

10. Nebraska Kearney - 66

11. Emporia State - 47

12. Northeastern State - 40

13. Southwest Baptist - 30

14. Missouri Western - 24