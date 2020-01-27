Clear
MWSU basketball player Baker reflects on Kobe Bryant's death

Griffon basketball player Beau Baker reflects on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 1:29 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The death of Kobe Bryant isn't just being felt in the basketball community but all around the world including in St. Joseph. Beau Baker a senior on the Missouri Western basketball program idolized Bryant and admired his game on and off the court.

"Kobe Bryant is my favorite basketball player of all time without a doubt, “Missouri Western senior Beau Baker said. "it hurts to see him gone now."

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter were among several people killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Bryant was 41.

Bryant was on his way to a youth basketball game with his daughter Gianna Bryant, who was 13, when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter included another player and parent. There were no survivors, and there were nine people on board the helicopter.

Bryant won five NBA titles in his time with the Lakers, as well as two Olympic gold medals playing for the United States. Now fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 33,643 points, Bryant won two NBA Finals MVP awards and one NBA regular-season MVP in 2008.

Kobe Bryant’s legend will live on forever.

